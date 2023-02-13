BL Kashyap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 277.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2022 up 530.74% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2021.