BL Kashyap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 277.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2022 up 530.74% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2021.

BL Kashyap & Sons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.77 292.70 277.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.77 292.70 277.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.48 139.30 149.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.26 -7.11 9.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.67 50.78 51.06
Depreciation 2.40 2.54 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 17.26 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.86 71.77 41.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.62 18.16 23.70
Other Income 1.85 6.40 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.47 24.56 24.67
Interest 12.16 12.76 12.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.30 11.80 12.55
Exceptional Items 6.71 -1.27 -4.08
P/L Before Tax 16.01 10.53 8.47
Tax -20.58 4.79 2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.59 5.74 5.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.59 5.74 5.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.59 5.74 5.80
Equity Share Capital 22.54 22.54 22.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.25 0.26
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.25 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.25 0.26
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.25 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited