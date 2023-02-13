English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BL Kashyap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 277.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2022 up 530.74% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2021.

    BL Kashyap & Sons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.77292.70277.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.77292.70277.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.48139.30149.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.26-7.119.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.6750.7851.06
    Depreciation2.402.542.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--17.26--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.8671.7741.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6218.1623.70
    Other Income1.856.400.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4724.5624.67
    Interest12.1612.7612.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.3011.8012.55
    Exceptional Items6.71-1.27-4.08
    P/L Before Tax16.0110.538.47
    Tax-20.584.792.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.595.745.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.595.745.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.595.745.80
    Equity Share Capital22.5422.5422.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.250.26
    Diluted EPS1.620.250.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.250.26
    Diluted EPS1.620.250.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited