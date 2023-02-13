BL Kashyap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 277.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2022 up 530.74% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2022 down 12.4% from Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2021.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 33.05 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 19.31% over the last 12 months.