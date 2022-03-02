BL Kashyap Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 277.82 crore, up 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.82 crore in December 2021 up 15.59% from Rs. 240.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021 up 51.84% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2021 up 10.82% from Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2020.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 23.30 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.58% returns over the last 6 months and 62.37% over the last 12 months.