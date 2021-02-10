BL Kashyap Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.34 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.34 crore in December 2020 up 25.4% from Rs. 191.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020 up 190.37% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2020 up 27.54% from Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2019.

BL Kashyap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 10.60 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.52% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.