BKV Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 34.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 34.3% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 171.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

BKV Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

BKV Industries shares closed at 8.93 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.78% over the last 12 months.