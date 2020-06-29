BKV Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 10.04% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 94.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

BKV Industries shares closed at 2.73 on April 23, 2020 (BSE)