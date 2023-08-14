BKV Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 13.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 58.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

BKV Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

BKV Industries shares closed at 10.24 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and 39.89% over the last 12 months.