BKV Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 95.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 95.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 136.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

BKV Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

BKV Industries shares closed at 11.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE)