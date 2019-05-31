Bkm industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, down 84.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bkm industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in March 2019 down 84.12% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2019 down 6967.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2019 down 1693.44% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.
Bkm industries shares closed at 4.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.25% returns over the last 6 months and -83.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bkm industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.86
|3.29
|41.51
|Other Operating Income
|-0.27
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.59
|3.29
|41.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.14
|1.54
|9.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|24.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.14
|1.40
|-4.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.24
|2.18
|3.92
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.94
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.79
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.73
|2.78
|7.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.41
|-5.55
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.29
|-0.95
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.12
|-6.50
|0.96
|Interest
|3.91
|3.92
|1.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.03
|-10.42
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.03
|-10.42
|-0.73
|Tax
|-0.95
|0.29
|-0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.08
|-10.71
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.57
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.51
|-10.71
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|6.55
|6.55
|6.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|118.42
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.05
|-1.64
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-5.05
|-1.64
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.05
|-1.64
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-5.05
|-1.64
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited