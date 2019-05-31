Bkm industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, down 84.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in March 2019 down 84.12% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2019 down 6967.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2019 down 1693.44% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

Bkm industries shares closed at 4.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.25% returns over the last 6 months and -83.73% over the last 12 months.