BITS Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 16.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BITS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 16.53% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 up 100.25% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 102.08% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2018.
BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)
|
|BITS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.18
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.18
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.07
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|-1.48
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|-1.48
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|-1.49
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|22.38
|22.38
|22.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited