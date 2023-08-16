BITS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 34.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

BITS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)