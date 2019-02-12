BITS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 40.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 40.95% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 220.42% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)