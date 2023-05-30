English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BITS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BITS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 453.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)

    BITS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.200.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.200.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.060.06
    Depreciation0.000.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.250.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.120.03
    Other Income0.02-0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.120.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.120.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.120.03
    Tax-----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.120.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.120.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.110.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.19-0.010.05
    Equity Share Capital22.3822.3822.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.02----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.02----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #BITS #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm