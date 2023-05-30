BITS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 453.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)