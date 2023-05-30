BITS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BITS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 453.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)
|BITS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.20
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.20
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.25
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.12
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.12
|0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.12
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.12
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.12
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.12
|0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.11
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|22.38
|22.38
|22.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited