BITS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 423.93% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

BITS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)