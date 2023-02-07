 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BITS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BITS are:Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 117.47% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021. BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)
BITS
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.190.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.200.190.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.080.08
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.250.180.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.09-0.05
Other Income-0.010.180.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.090.08
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.090.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.120.090.08
Tax---0.010.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.100.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.100.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.110.020.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.110.06
Equity Share Capital22.3822.3822.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
Diluted EPS--0.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
Diluted EPS--0.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:33 pm