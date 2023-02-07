English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BITS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BITS are:Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 117.47% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)
    BITS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.190.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.190.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.180.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.09-0.05
    Other Income-0.010.180.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.090.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.090.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.090.08
    Tax---0.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.100.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.100.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.110.020.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.110.06
    Equity Share Capital22.3822.3822.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited