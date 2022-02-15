BITS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 14.42% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 925% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

BITS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

BITS shares closed at 0.20 on April 02, 2018 (BSE)