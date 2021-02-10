BITS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Mar'10 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.10 0.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.10 0.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.05 0.02 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 -0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.09 0.09 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 -0.12 Other Income 0.00 -- 0.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.03 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.03 Tax -- 0.00 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.04 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.04 0.02 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 -0.04 0.02 Equity Share Capital 22.38 22.38 22.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -- Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -- Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 5.46 Share Holding (%) -- -- 48.82 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited