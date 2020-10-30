Bisil Plast Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 14.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bisil Plast are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2020 down 14.74% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 43.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.
|Bisil Plast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.28
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.28
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|0.26
|0.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm