Bisil Plast Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 14.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2020 down 14.74% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 43.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 0.22 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)