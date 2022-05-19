Bisil Plast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 311.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 311.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 98.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 0.22 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)