Bisil Plast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 100.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 100.9% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 157.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Bisil Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 0.22 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)