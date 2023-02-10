Bisil Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 1351.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 1351.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 1714.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.