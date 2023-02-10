English
    Bisil Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 1351.24% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bisil Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 1351.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 1714.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Bisil Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.871.070.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.871.070.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.691.010.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.02-0.01
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.02-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.150.02-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.150.02-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.02-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.02-0.01
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.03----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.03----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited