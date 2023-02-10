Bisil Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 1351.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 1351.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 1714.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Bisil Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 0.58 on February 09, 2023 (BSE)