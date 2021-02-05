Bisil Plast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 23.36% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 105.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 0.22 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)