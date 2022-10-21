 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Birlasoft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.39 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 612.39 crore in September 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 509.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.06 crore in September 2022 down 38.96% from Rs. 82.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.11 crore in September 2022 down 32.63% from Rs. 130.79 crore in September 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 286.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.

Birlasoft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 612.39 563.44 509.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 612.39 563.44 509.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 429.64 371.70 329.97
Depreciation 19.25 18.20 17.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.98 91.01 61.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.51 82.53 100.75
Other Income -1.65 22.60 12.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.86 105.13 113.32
Interest 2.56 2.34 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.30 102.79 110.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.30 102.79 110.96
Tax 16.24 25.78 28.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.06 77.01 82.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.06 77.01 82.02
Equity Share Capital 54.44 56.00 55.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.74 2.95
Diluted EPS 1.77 2.71 2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 2.74 2.95
Diluted EPS 1.77 2.71 2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Birlasoft #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.