Birlasoft Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 509.86 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.86 crore in September 2021 up 27.12% from Rs. 401.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.02 crore in September 2021 up 82.61% from Rs. 44.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.79 crore in September 2021 up 47.07% from Rs. 88.93 crore in September 2020.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in September 2020.

Birlasoft shares closed at 400.20 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.94% returns over the last 6 months and 115.39% over the last 12 months.