English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Birlasoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.44 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 624.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.04% from Rs. 557.33 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2023 down 66.63% from Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.40 crore in March 2023 down 55.61% from Rs. 124.80 crore in March 2022.
    Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2022.Birlasoft shares closed at 287.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.
    Birlasoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations624.44616.97557.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations624.44616.97557.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost433.84434.18376.42
    Depreciation18.9919.5017.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.53112.5679.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0850.7584.14
    Other Income-2.6815.9023.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4166.65107.19
    Interest2.302.653.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1163.99104.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1163.99104.01
    Tax8.0616.7625.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0647.2378.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0647.2378.08
    Equity Share Capital54.9754.6655.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.941.722.80
    Diluted EPS0.931.712.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.941.722.80
    Diluted EPS0.931.712.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Birlasoft #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm