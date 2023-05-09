Birlasoft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.44 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 624.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.04% from Rs. 557.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2023 down 66.63% from Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.40 crore in March 2023 down 55.61% from Rs. 124.80 crore in March 2022.
Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2022.
|Birlasoft shares closed at 287.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.
|Birlasoft
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|624.44
|616.97
|557.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|624.44
|616.97
|557.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|433.84
|434.18
|376.42
|Depreciation
|18.99
|19.50
|17.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.53
|112.56
|79.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.08
|50.75
|84.14
|Other Income
|-2.68
|15.90
|23.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.41
|66.65
|107.19
|Interest
|2.30
|2.65
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.11
|63.99
|104.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.11
|63.99
|104.01
|Tax
|8.06
|16.76
|25.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.06
|47.23
|78.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.06
|47.23
|78.08
|Equity Share Capital
|54.97
|54.66
|55.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|1.72
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|1.71
|2.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|1.72
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|1.71
|2.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited