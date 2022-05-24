Birlasoft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.33 crore, up 25.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.33 crore in March 2022 up 25.22% from Rs. 445.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.80 crore in March 2022 up 23.31% from Rs. 101.21 crore in March 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 378.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.43% returns over the last 6 months and 26.90% over the last 12 months.