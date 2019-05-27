Birlasoft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 340.42 crore, down 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.42 crore in March 2019 down 14.9% from Rs. 400.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2019 down 56.58% from Rs. 63.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2019 down 36.88% from Rs. 88.94 crore in March 2018.

Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2018.

Birlasoft shares closed at 88.85 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.64% returns over the last 6 months and -67.20% over the last 12 months.