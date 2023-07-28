Birlasoft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 622.53 crore, up 10.49% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 622.53 624.44 563.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 622.53 624.44 563.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 443.88 433.84 371.70 Depreciation 19.61 18.99 18.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 103.05 132.53 91.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.98 39.08 82.53 Other Income 8.80 -2.68 22.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.78 36.41 105.13 Interest 1.97 2.30 2.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.82 34.11 102.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.82 34.11 102.79 Tax 15.82 8.06 25.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.99 26.06 77.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.99 26.06 77.01 Equity Share Capital 55.03 54.97 56.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.70 0.94 2.74 Diluted EPS 1.68 0.93 2.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.70 0.94 2.74 Diluted EPS 1.68 0.93 2.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited