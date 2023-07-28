English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Birlasoft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 622.53 crore, up 10.49% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 622.53 crore in June 2023 up 10.49% from Rs. 563.44 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.99 crore in June 2023 down 38.98% from Rs. 77.01 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.39 crore in June 2023 down 31.57% from Rs. 123.33 crore in June 2022.
    Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2022.Birlasoft shares closed at 402.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.43% returns over the last 6 months and 22.14% over the last 12 months.
    Birlasoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations622.53624.44563.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations622.53624.44563.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost443.88433.84371.70
    Depreciation19.6118.9918.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.05132.5391.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.9839.0882.53
    Other Income8.80-2.6822.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.7836.41105.13
    Interest1.972.302.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.8234.11102.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.8234.11102.79
    Tax15.828.0625.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.9926.0677.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.9926.0677.01
    Equity Share Capital55.0354.9756.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.700.942.74
    Diluted EPS1.680.932.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.700.942.74
    Diluted EPS1.680.932.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Birlasoft #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!