Birlasoft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.44 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.44 crore in June 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 453.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.01 crore in June 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 66.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.33 crore in June 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 106.60 crore in June 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 334.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.

Birlasoft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.44 557.33 453.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.44 557.33 453.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 371.70 376.42 311.50
Depreciation 18.20 17.61 16.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.01 79.17 58.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.53 84.14 66.78
Other Income 22.60 23.06 23.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.13 107.19 90.02
Interest 2.34 3.19 2.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.79 104.01 87.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.79 104.01 87.58
Tax 25.78 25.93 21.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.01 78.08 66.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.01 78.08 66.35
Equity Share Capital 56.00 55.90 55.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.74 2.80 2.36
Diluted EPS 2.71 2.77 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.74 2.80 2.36
Diluted EPS 2.71 2.77 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
