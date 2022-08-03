Birlasoft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.44 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.44 crore in June 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 453.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.01 crore in June 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 66.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.33 crore in June 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 106.60 crore in June 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 334.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.