Birlasoft Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 343.84 crore, down 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.84 crore in June 2019 down 18.21% from Rs. 420.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.95 crore in June 2019 down 49.38% from Rs. 59.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2019 down 36.27% from Rs. 101.83 crore in June 2018.

Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2018.

Birlasoft shares closed at 74.35 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.43% returns over the last 6 months and -75.45% over the last 12 months.