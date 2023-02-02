 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Birlasoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.97 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.64% from Rs. 528.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.14% from Rs. 69.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.15 crore in December 2022 down 24.35% from Rs. 113.88 crore in December 2021.

Birlasoft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 616.97 612.39 528.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 616.97 612.39 528.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 434.18 429.64 357.07
Depreciation 19.50 19.25 16.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.56 92.98 73.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.75 70.51 81.75
Other Income 15.90 -1.65 15.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.65 68.86 97.02
Interest 2.65 2.56 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.99 66.30 94.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.99 66.30 94.28
Tax 16.76 16.24 24.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.23 50.06 69.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.23 50.06 69.60
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.44 55.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.79 2.49
Diluted EPS 1.71 1.77 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.84 2.49
Diluted EPS 1.71 1.77 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited