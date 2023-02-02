Birlasoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.97 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.64% from Rs. 528.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.14% from Rs. 69.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.15 crore in December 2022 down 24.35% from Rs. 113.88 crore in December 2021.