    Birlasoft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.97 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 616.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.64% from Rs. 528.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.14% from Rs. 69.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.15 crore in December 2022 down 24.35% from Rs. 113.88 crore in December 2021.

    Birlasoft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations616.97612.39528.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations616.97612.39528.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost434.18429.64357.07
    Depreciation19.5019.2516.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.5692.9873.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.7570.5181.75
    Other Income15.90-1.6515.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6568.8697.02
    Interest2.652.562.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.9966.3094.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.9966.3094.28
    Tax16.7616.2424.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.2350.0669.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.2350.0669.60
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.4455.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.792.49
    Diluted EPS1.711.772.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.842.49
    Diluted EPS1.711.772.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited