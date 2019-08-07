App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birlasoft Q1 profit at Rs 42 crore

Birlasoft's headcount stood at 10,085 at the end of June 2019. The attrition (on the basis of last 12 months ) was at 21.7 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Birlasoft, a part of the $2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on August 7 reported 36.7 percent fall in consolidated net profit for June quarter at Rs 41.8 crore as compared to the preceding three-month period.

The company posted a profit of Rs 66.1 crore in January-March 2019. Revenue from operations declined 1.4 percent to Rs 777.2 crore in the period under review from Rs 788.3 crore in March quarter.

Last year, Birlasoft and KPIT Technologies had announced that they will merge and then split into two publicly-traded companies to create two specialised IT players.

Close

After the demerger, the engineering business was re-listed on the BSE as KPIT Technologies, while Birlasoft is now positioned as an enterprise digital and IT services company.

related news

Birlasoft Managing Director and CEO Dharmender Kapoor explained that the decline in net profit was on account of changes in some tax structures, along with the impact of a one-time gain seen in March quarter.

The June quarter profit numbers are also adjusted for merger and integration related expenses.

"Our P&L is strong and going ahead, revenue growth should be sustainable. We are seeing growth across sectors...We have a client base of nearly 400 customers, most of them in the enterprise segment. Our clients continue to show confidence in us, reflected in our healthy deal wins while we maintain stable profitability," he added.

Birlasoft's headcount stood at 10,085 at the end of June 2019. The attrition (on the basis of last 12 months ) was at 21.7 percent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #Birlasoft #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.