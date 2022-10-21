 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birlasoft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.08 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,192.08 crore in September 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 1,011.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.05 crore in September 2022 up 11.56% from Rs. 103.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.63 crore in September 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 161.13 crore in September 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 286.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.

Birlasoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,192.08 1,154.41 1,011.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,192.08 1,154.41 1,011.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 693.83 657.86 576.44
Depreciation 20.67 19.64 19.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 321.90 326.76 283.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.68 150.15 132.42
Other Income -2.72 15.47 9.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.96 165.63 141.78
Interest 5.81 3.25 3.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.16 162.38 138.34
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.14
P/L Before Tax 147.16 162.38 138.20
Tax 32.10 41.65 35.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.05 120.72 103.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.05 120.72 103.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 115.05 120.72 103.13
Equity Share Capital 54.44 56.00 55.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 4.29 3.71
Diluted EPS 4.08 4.25 3.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 4.29 3.71
Diluted EPS 4.08 4.25 3.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
