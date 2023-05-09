English
    Birlasoft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.39 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,226.39 crore in March 2023 up 11.34% from Rs. 1,101.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.17 crore in March 2023 down 15.6% from Rs. 132.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.65 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 197.17 crore in March 2022.

    Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.73 in March 2022.

    Birlasoft shares closed at 287.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.

    Birlasoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,226.391,221.891,101.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,226.391,221.891,101.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost729.41731.97629.69
    Depreciation20.9621.0019.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses330.02482.57297.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.00-13.64154.57
    Other Income-2.3112.3722.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.69-1.27177.20
    Interest3.975.563.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.72-6.83173.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax139.72-6.83173.60
    Tax27.559.5340.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.17-16.36132.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.17-16.36132.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.17-16.36132.90
    Equity Share Capital54.9754.6655.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.07-0.594.73
    Diluted EPS4.02-0.594.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.07-0.594.73
    Diluted EPS4.02-0.594.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm