Birlasoft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,101.44 crore, up 22% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,101.44 crore in March 2022 up 22% from Rs. 902.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.90 crore in March 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 98.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.17 crore in March 2022 up 25.2% from Rs. 157.48 crore in March 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 378.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.43% returns over the last 6 months and 26.90% over the last 12 months.

Birlasoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,101.44 1,071.91 902.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,101.44 1,071.91 902.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 629.69 606.74 532.79
Depreciation 19.97 18.75 17.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 297.21 302.41 217.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.57 144.00 134.60
Other Income 22.62 12.76 5.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.20 156.76 139.69
Interest 3.60 3.14 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.60 153.62 136.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 173.60 153.62 136.80
Tax 40.70 39.66 37.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.90 113.97 98.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.90 113.97 98.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 132.90 113.97 98.98
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.69 55.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 4.07 3.56
Diluted EPS 4.68 4.02 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 4.07 3.56
Diluted EPS 4.68 4.02 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
