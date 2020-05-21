Birlasoft Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 907.07 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 907.07 crore in March 2020 up 15.07% from Rs. 788.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.05 crore in March 2020 up 4.51% from Rs. 66.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.65 crore in March 2020 up 71.62% from Rs. 79.04 crore in March 2019.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2019.

Birlasoft shares closed at 68.55 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.