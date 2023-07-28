English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Birlasoft Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.77 crore, up 9.39% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 1,262.77 crore in June 2023 up 9.39% from Rs. 1,154.41 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.54 crore in June 2023 up 13.93% from Rs. 120.72 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.18 crore in June 2023 up 11.83% from Rs. 185.27 crore in June 2022.
    Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.29 in June 2022.Birlasoft shares closed at 402.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.43% returns over the last 6 months and 22.14% over the last 12 months.
    Birlasoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,262.771,226.391,154.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,262.771,226.391,154.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost742.82729.41657.86
    Depreciation21.3820.9619.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses326.84330.02326.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.74146.00150.15
    Other Income14.06-2.3115.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.80143.69165.63
    Interest4.233.973.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax181.57139.72162.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax181.57139.72162.38
    Tax44.0327.5541.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.54112.17120.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.54112.17120.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.54112.17120.72
    Equity Share Capital55.0354.9756.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.974.074.29
    Diluted EPS4.924.024.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.974.074.29
    Diluted EPS4.924.024.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Birlasoft #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!