Birlasoft Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.77 crore, up 9.39% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,262.77 1,226.39 1,154.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,262.77 1,226.39 1,154.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 742.82 729.41 657.86 Depreciation 21.38 20.96 19.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 326.84 330.02 326.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.74 146.00 150.15 Other Income 14.06 -2.31 15.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.80 143.69 165.63 Interest 4.23 3.97 3.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 181.57 139.72 162.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 181.57 139.72 162.38 Tax 44.03 27.55 41.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.54 112.17 120.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.54 112.17 120.72 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 137.54 112.17 120.72 Equity Share Capital 55.03 54.97 56.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.97 4.07 4.29 Diluted EPS 4.92 4.02 4.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.97 4.07 4.29 Diluted EPS 4.92 4.02 4.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited