 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Birlasoft Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,154.41 crore, up 22.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,154.41 crore in June 2022 up 22.12% from Rs. 945.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.72 crore in June 2022 up 6.23% from Rs. 113.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.27 crore in June 2022 up 7.4% from Rs. 172.51 crore in June 2021.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2021.

Birlasoft shares closed at 334.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.

Birlasoft
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,154.41 1,101.44 945.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,154.41 1,101.44 945.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 657.86 629.69 556.01
Depreciation 19.64 19.97 18.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.76 297.21 238.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.15 154.57 132.62
Other Income 15.47 22.62 21.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.63 177.20 154.08
Interest 3.25 3.60 2.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.38 173.60 151.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 162.38 173.60 151.24
Tax 41.65 40.70 37.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.72 132.90 113.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.72 132.90 113.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 120.72 132.90 113.64
Equity Share Capital 56.00 55.90 55.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 4.73 4.05
Diluted EPS 4.25 4.68 3.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 4.73 4.05
Diluted EPS 4.25 4.68 3.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Birlasoft #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.