Birlasoft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 945.32 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:

Net Sales at Rs 945.32 crore in June 2021 up 3.35% from Rs. 914.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.64 crore in June 2021 up 101.69% from Rs. 56.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.51 crore in June 2021 up 64.58% from Rs. 104.82 crore in June 2020.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2020.

Birlasoft shares closed at 404.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.87% returns over the last 6 months and 243.88% over the last 12 months.

Birlasoft
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations945.32902.86914.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations945.32902.86914.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost556.01532.79534.54
Depreciation18.4417.7921.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses238.25217.68267.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.62134.6091.41
Other Income21.475.09-8.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.08139.6983.29
Interest2.842.893.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.24136.8079.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax151.24136.8079.77
Tax37.6037.8323.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.6498.9856.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.6498.9856.35
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.6498.9856.35
Equity Share Capital55.5255.4655.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.053.562.03
Diluted EPS3.963.482.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.053.562.03
Diluted EPS3.963.482.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:00 pm

