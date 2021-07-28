Birlasoft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 945.32 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 945.32 crore in June 2021 up 3.35% from Rs. 914.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.64 crore in June 2021 up 101.69% from Rs. 56.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.51 crore in June 2021 up 64.58% from Rs. 104.82 crore in June 2020.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2020.

Birlasoft shares closed at 404.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.87% returns over the last 6 months and 243.88% over the last 12 months.