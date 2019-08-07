Birlasoft Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 777.19 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.19 crore in June 2019 down 23.34% from Rs. 1,013.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.80 crore in June 2019 down 46.02% from Rs. 77.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.63 crore in June 2019 down 38.41% from Rs. 139.03 crore in June 2018.

Birlasoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2018.

Birlasoft shares closed at 74.35 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.43% returns over the last 6 months and -75.45% over the last 12 months.