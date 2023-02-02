Birlasoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,221.89 1,192.08 1,071.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,221.89 1,192.08 1,071.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 731.97 693.83 606.74 Depreciation 21.00 20.67 18.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 482.57 321.90 302.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.64 155.68 144.00 Other Income 12.37 -2.72 12.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.27 152.96 156.76 Interest 5.56 5.81 3.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.83 147.16 153.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.83 147.16 153.62 Tax 9.53 32.10 39.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.36 115.05 113.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.36 115.05 113.97 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.36 115.05 113.97 Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.44 55.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.59 4.12 4.07 Diluted EPS -0.59 4.08 4.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.59 4.23 4.07 Diluted EPS -0.59 4.08 4.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited