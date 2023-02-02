 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birlasoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 1,071.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 down 114.36% from Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2022 down 88.76% from Rs. 175.51 crore in December 2021. Birlasoft shares closed at 296.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,221.891,192.081,071.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,221.891,192.081,071.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost731.97693.83606.74
Depreciation21.0020.6718.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses482.57321.90302.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.64155.68144.00
Other Income12.37-2.7212.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.27152.96156.76
Interest5.565.813.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.83147.16153.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.83147.16153.62
Tax9.5332.1039.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.36115.05113.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.36115.05113.97
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.36115.05113.97
Equity Share Capital54.6654.4455.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.594.124.07
Diluted EPS-0.594.084.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.594.234.07
Diluted EPS-0.594.084.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
