Birlasoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 1,071.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 down 114.36% from Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2022 down 88.76% from Rs. 175.51 crore in December 2021.
|Birlasoft shares closed at 296.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.
|Birlasoft
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,221.89
|1,192.08
|1,071.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,221.89
|1,192.08
|1,071.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|731.97
|693.83
|606.74
|Depreciation
|21.00
|20.67
|18.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|482.57
|321.90
|302.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.64
|155.68
|144.00
|Other Income
|12.37
|-2.72
|12.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|152.96
|156.76
|Interest
|5.56
|5.81
|3.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.83
|147.16
|153.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.83
|147.16
|153.62
|Tax
|9.53
|32.10
|39.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.36
|115.05
|113.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.36
|115.05
|113.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.36
|115.05
|113.97
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.44
|55.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|4.12
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|4.08
|4.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|4.23
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|4.08
|4.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited