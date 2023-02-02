English
    Birlasoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birlasoft are:Net Sales at Rs 1,221.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 1,071.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 down 114.36% from Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2022 down 88.76% from Rs. 175.51 crore in December 2021.Birlasoft shares closed at 296.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,221.891,192.081,071.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,221.891,192.081,071.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost731.97693.83606.74
    Depreciation21.0020.6718.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses482.57321.90302.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.64155.68144.00
    Other Income12.37-2.7212.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.27152.96156.76
    Interest5.565.813.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.83147.16153.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.83147.16153.62
    Tax9.5332.1039.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.36115.05113.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.36115.05113.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.36115.05113.97
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.4455.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.594.124.07
    Diluted EPS-0.594.084.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.594.234.07
    Diluted EPS-0.594.084.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited