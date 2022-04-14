Birla Tyres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 95.14% Y-o-Y
April 14, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Tyres are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 95.14% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 444.95 crore in March 2022 down 809.74% from Rs. 48.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 up 84.32% from Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2021.
Birla Tyres shares closed at 23.05 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)
|Birla Tyres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.04
|1.01
|21.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.04
|1.01
|21.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|14.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.04
|2.29
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-2.56
|4.10
|15.62
|Depreciation
|46.07
|7.53
|7.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.94
|3.80
|16.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.45
|-16.71
|-35.13
|Other Income
|4.49
|1.64
|15.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.96
|-15.07
|-20.03
|Interest
|6.73
|45.44
|28.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.69
|-60.51
|-48.91
|Exceptional Items
|-390.26
|-45.25
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-444.95
|-105.76
|-48.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-444.95
|-105.76
|-48.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-444.95
|-105.76
|-48.91
|Equity Share Capital
|142.59
|142.59
|142.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.20
|-7.42
|-3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-31.20
|-7.42
|-3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.20
|-7.42
|-3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-31.20
|-7.42
|-3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
