Birla Tyres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 95.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 95.14% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 444.95 crore in March 2022 down 809.74% from Rs. 48.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 up 84.32% from Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2021.

Birla Tyres shares closed at 23.05 on April 12, 2022 (BSE)