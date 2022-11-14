 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Precision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 62.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 up 752.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2022 up 143.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2021.
Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021. Birla Precision shares closed at 45.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 79.45% returns over the last 6 months and 116.19% over the last 12 months.
Birla Precision Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations71.7657.8162.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.7657.8162.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.1116.8223.00
Purchase of Traded Goods4.551.820.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.93-5.131.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.7012.2511.82
Depreciation0.990.921.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.6629.4723.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.681.681.48
Other Income0.385.370.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.067.051.80
Interest0.740.901.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.336.150.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.336.150.63
Tax-0.030.060.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.366.080.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.366.080.63
Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.930.10
Diluted EPS0.820.930.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.930.10
Diluted EPS0.820.930.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm