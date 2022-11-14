Birla Precision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 62.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 up 752.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2022 up 143.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2021.
Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.
|Birla Precision shares closed at 45.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 79.45% returns over the last 6 months and 116.19% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Precision Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.76
|57.81
|62.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.76
|57.81
|62.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.11
|16.82
|23.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.55
|1.82
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|-5.13
|1.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.70
|12.25
|11.82
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.92
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.66
|29.47
|23.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.68
|1.68
|1.48
|Other Income
|0.38
|5.37
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.06
|7.05
|1.80
|Interest
|0.74
|0.90
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.33
|6.15
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.33
|6.15
|0.63
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.36
|6.08
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.36
|6.08
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|13.05
|13.05
|13.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.93
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.93
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.93
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.93
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited