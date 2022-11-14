Birla Precision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 62.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 up 752.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2022 up 143.94% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.