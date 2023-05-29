Birla Precision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2023 down 6.08% from Rs. 68.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 102.61% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2023 down 36.29% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022.
Birla Precision shares closed at 44.09 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Precision Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.74
|59.05
|68.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.74
|59.05
|68.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.81
|16.45
|17.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.80
|3.52
|2.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.83
|-5.06
|-2.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.21
|14.78
|11.39
|Depreciation
|1.74
|0.97
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.86
|23.61
|30.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.48
|4.78
|9.61
|Other Income
|4.33
|0.26
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.81
|5.04
|10.98
|Interest
|0.79
|0.89
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.02
|4.16
|9.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.02
|4.16
|9.37
|Tax
|5.26
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|4.09
|9.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|4.09
|9.27
|Equity Share Capital
|13.05
|13.05
|13.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|105.22
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.63
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.63
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.63
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.63
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited