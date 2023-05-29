English
    Birla Precision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2023 down 6.08% from Rs. 68.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 102.61% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2023 down 36.29% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022.

    Birla Precision shares closed at 44.09 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Precision Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7459.0568.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7459.0568.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8116.4517.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.803.522.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.83-5.06-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2114.7811.39
    Depreciation1.740.970.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8623.6130.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.484.789.61
    Other Income4.330.261.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.815.0410.98
    Interest0.790.891.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.024.169.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.024.169.37
    Tax5.260.070.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.244.099.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.244.099.27
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----105.22
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.631.42
    Diluted EPS-0.040.631.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.631.42
    Diluted EPS-0.040.631.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Birla Precision #Birla Precision Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am