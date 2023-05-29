Birla Precision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2023 down 6.08% from Rs. 68.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 102.61% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2023 down 36.29% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022.

Birla Precision shares closed at 44.09 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.